HUNT (HUNT) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $24.27 million and $7.03 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00049543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.90 or 0.00654202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00025709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

