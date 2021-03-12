Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.08

Shares of Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.08 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.08 ($0.04). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 15,584,749 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.25. The company has a market cap of £65.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.27.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile (LON:HUR)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

