hybrix (HY) Price Tops $1.08 on Major Exchanges

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, hybrix has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. hybrix has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $264.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One hybrix token can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00001895 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.23 or 0.00456256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00061600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00048260 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00069194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.59 or 0.00539624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00076931 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About hybrix

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,314,168 tokens. hybrix’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io

Buying and Selling hybrix

