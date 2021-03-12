Hyperion (HYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.05 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $11,747.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00049702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.00647191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00064889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,043,574,329 coins and its circulating supply is 174,299,530 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

