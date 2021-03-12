IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.95

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.95 and last traded at C$9.75, with a volume of 87757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.47.

IBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95. The firm has a market cap of C$304.69 million and a PE ratio of 18.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.74.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

