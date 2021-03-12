Ideaology (IDEA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $329,578.00

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ideaology has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $329,578.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00049106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.47 or 0.00648006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 99.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00064574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00026156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,381,579 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.