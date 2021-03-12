IDEX (IDEX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.74 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0883 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $50.94 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00051249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.53 or 0.00671043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00065569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00026898 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 576,744,854 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

