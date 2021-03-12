II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock Price Down 6.6%

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s share price traded down 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.70 and last traded at $71.46. 3,726,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 1,663,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -650.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.00.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $612,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,767,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $597,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,731 shares of company stock worth $2,772,806. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in II-VI by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of II-VI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

