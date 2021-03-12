Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53,149 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 51,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 75,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

ITW opened at $210.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.00 and its 200-day moving average is $202.31. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.