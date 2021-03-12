IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Shares Gap Down to $2.47

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.20. IMAC shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 277 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on IMAC in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 48.78%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned about 0.27% of IMAC at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAC)

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

