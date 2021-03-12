ImageCoin (IMG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $137,454.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $274,093.18 and approximately $137,454.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000880 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,969,857 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

