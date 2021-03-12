Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Issues Earnings Results

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IMH opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Impac Mortgage news, Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 16,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $56,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,262.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,274 shares of company stock worth $78,423. 40.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

