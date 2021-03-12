Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $2.44. Impac Mortgage shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 763 shares.

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.23).

In other Impac Mortgage news, Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 16,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $56,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 173,989 shares in the company, valued at $600,262.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,274 shares of company stock worth $78,423. Corporate insiders own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Impac Mortgage by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 118,804 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

