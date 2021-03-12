Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Position Cut by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Impinj worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Impinj by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PI opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $419,470.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,247 shares in the company, valued at $12,381,390.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,355 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PI. Roth Capital increased their price target on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

