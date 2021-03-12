Inamarie Johnson Sells 1,561 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $208,112.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Inamarie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $230,934.34.

NYSE:ZEN traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.87. 925,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,861. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.98 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,316 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,182,000 after purchasing an additional 923,694 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth $87,161,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth $66,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

