Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder Sells 7,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,975,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Inari Medical stock traded down $9.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,397. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical by 643.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NARI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $94.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

