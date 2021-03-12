Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Down 62.5% in February

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the February 11th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

IBA stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.66.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.64 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

