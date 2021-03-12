Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Trading 13.6% Higher

Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) traded up 13.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.42. 1,167,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 477% from the average session volume of 202,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $212.25 million, a PE ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.