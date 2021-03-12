Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Trading 13.6% Higher

Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) traded up 13.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.42. 1,167,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 477% from the average session volume of 202,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $212.25 million, a PE ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.
About Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.
