Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,461,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.24% of Infosys worth $889,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 1,210.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 166,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072,490. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

