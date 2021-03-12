ING Groep NV Acquires 11,754 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 199.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after acquiring an additional 142,148 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Marriott International by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.05.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,000 shares of company stock worth $21,428,900 in the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

