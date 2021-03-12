ING Groep NV Boosts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 199.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $515.87 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $634.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.53.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Align Technology to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.07.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

