ING Groep NV Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 191.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,549 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 63,249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,060,000 after buying an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI stock opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $60.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

