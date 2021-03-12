ING Groep NV Boosts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 197.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

A opened at $119.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.80. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

