ING Groep NV Boosts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 185.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,663 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in MetLife by 3,324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $4,037,000. CWM LLC raised its position in MetLife by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in MetLife by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,337 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

