ING Groep NV Boosts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 197.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $414.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $417.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.56. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.17.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

