ING Groep NV Boosts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 199.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,079 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in American International Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in American International Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

