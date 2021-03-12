ING Groep NV Buys 10,852 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 200.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,259 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. Mizuho increased their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $120.28 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

