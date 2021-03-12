ING Groep NV Buys 12,331 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 199.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,331 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,925,000 after buying an additional 352,565 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $127.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $514,370.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 289,744 shares in the company, valued at $37,999,925.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,222 shares of company stock worth $28,071,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

