ING Groep NV Buys 16,466 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 199.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,466 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.20.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

