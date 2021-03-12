ING Groep NV Buys 23,461 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 195.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,462 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 82,370 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 111,199 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,280 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 34,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

