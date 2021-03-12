ING Groep NV Buys 3,776 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 200.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $493.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $509.47 and its 200 day moving average is $453.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

