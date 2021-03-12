ING Groep NV Buys 5,698 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 200.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $295.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.24. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $302.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

