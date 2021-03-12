ING Groep NV Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,385 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $157.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $414.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

