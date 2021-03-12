ING Groep NV Grows Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 146.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Xcel Energy by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 27,854 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 479,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 30,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

XEL stock opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.64.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.