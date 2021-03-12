ING Groep NV Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 135.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,502 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 25,622 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Wedbush lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805 in the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.