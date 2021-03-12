ING Groep NV Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

TROW opened at $176.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.02 and its 200-day moving average is $146.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $179.62. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.