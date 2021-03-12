ING Groep NV Grows Stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 195.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AON were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AON by 47.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,527,000 after purchasing an additional 705,937 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AON by 4,280.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 649,143 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $109,243,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in AON by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after purchasing an additional 357,873 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.86.

NYSE AON opened at $231.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.79. Aon Plc has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $235.88. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

