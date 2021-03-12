ING Groep NV Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $184.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.92 and its 200 day moving average is $151.98. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $194.01. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,942,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,728 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,467. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

