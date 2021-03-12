ING Groep NV Grows Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 197.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in KLA by 116.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 534,158 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 91.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after acquiring an additional 263,710 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth $37,204,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in KLA by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 101,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $294.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $342.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.