ING Groep NV Has $2.05 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 199.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after purchasing an additional 141,477 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 89,466 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT opened at $124.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.68. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $128.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,531 shares of company stock worth $7,372,499. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.74.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

