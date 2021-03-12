ING Groep NV Has $2.24 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 200.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,274,149,000 after buying an additional 34,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,049,908,000 after buying an additional 80,854 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,573,000 after buying an additional 133,310 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $206,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,751,461.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,200 shares of company stock worth $33,135,471. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.06.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $589.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $582.07 and a 200-day moving average of $552.31. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $625.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

