ING Groep NV Has $2.27 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,263,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,321,940 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,699,000 after acquiring an additional 149,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

Best Buy stock opened at $105.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

