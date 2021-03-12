ING Groep NV Has $2.30 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 199.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after acquiring an additional 717,910 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in General Dynamics by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,852,000 after acquiring an additional 623,340 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,019,000 after acquiring an additional 417,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

NYSE:GD opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $175.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

