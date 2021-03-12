ING Groep NV Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 199.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROST stock opened at $124.98 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $127.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.68 and its 200-day moving average is $106.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

