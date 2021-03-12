ING Groep NV Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 61,611 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 63,066.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826,616 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,435 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Schlumberger by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Schlumberger by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,760,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

NYSE SLB opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.