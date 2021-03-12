ING Groep NV Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

ING Groep NV grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 194.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.83.

DG stock opened at $186.70 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.