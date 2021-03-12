ING Groep NV Has $3.48 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ING Groep NV increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 143.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,209 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,144,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,710,027,000 after purchasing an additional 327,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in General Motors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,485,000 after acquiring an additional 432,867 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 9,934.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745,340 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Motors by 33.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,281,000 after buying an additional 2,160,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $19,593,627.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 441,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,054,334.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 643,604 shares of company stock worth $28,348,245 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Benchmark increased their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

