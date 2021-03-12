ING Groep NV Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 199.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,329 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $149.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,758 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

