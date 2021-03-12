ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 199.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

ALXN opened at $152.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

