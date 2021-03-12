ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 172.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.53.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $135.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.41. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $498,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 601,523 shares in the company, valued at $81,205,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,151 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

